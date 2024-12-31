Ignoring doctors’ warnings, Netanyahu leaves hospital early to vote in Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ministers and MKs seen during a vote at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 31, 2024. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israeli prime minister cuts short his post-surgery hospitalization – despite the recommendations of his doctors who urged him to remain under observation.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefly appeared in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday for a critical vote, over the objections of doctors. Netanyahu is recovering from prostate surgery on Sunday night.

He was accompanied to the plenum by his personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz.

Another coalition MK, Boaz Bismuth of Likud, was also brought to the Knesset despite being in a week of mourning for his mother.

Two parties in Israel’s governing coalition are threatening to vote against Knesset legislation if their demands are not met, which could jeopardize efforts to pass the 2025 state budget.

The crisis stems from dissent within the coalition itself.

The United Torah Judaism party said it would vote against the “Trapped Profits Law” as a warning over the government’s failure to advance legislation exempting Haredim, or Orthodox Jewish citizens, from military service.

The bill would enable the government to tax “trapped profits,” earnings retained by corporations and multinationals for reinvestment in business growth, infrastructure, and research.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is recovering from prostate surgery, attempted to mediate from his hospital bed, speaking with UTJ leader, Housing and Construction Minister Rabbi Yitzhak Goldknopf. The latter insisted that without progress on the draft exemption law, the party, which controls seven Knesset seats, would maintain its opposition.

Social debate over Haredi national service has become more heated in recent months. The Israel Defense Forces began making plans to draft yeshiva students after Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled in June that exemptions for the Haredi community were illegal.

Also dissenting is the Otzma Yehudit party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Ben-Gvir demands an increased budget for the police, prison service, and firefighting agencies, and has vowed to vote against the bill until his demands are addressed. The party has six seats.

Adding to the uncertainty are the intentions of Likud MK Yoav Gallant, who was dismissed as Defense Minister in November, and Deputy Minister Avi Maoz of the Noam party.

With Netanyahu’s hospitalization, the coalition only has the support of 57 Knesset members. If the government cannot muster the support of additional MKs, the vote will likely be postponed.

Failure to pass the bill could jeopardize approval of the state budget later, or potentially create a 10-billion-shekel deficit ($2.74 billion).

By law, the Knesset must pass a budget by March 31 or the government will automatically fall, triggering national elections.