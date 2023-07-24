Iran claims to have busted largest ever ‘Mossad terrorist network’

Authorities made arrests all over Iran and seized 43 powerful remote-controlled bombs among other weapons.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s intelligence ministry on Monday claimed that the regime had dismantled a “terror network” working for Israel, adding that it was the largest ever cell busted in the Islamic Republic.

The arrests took place last week all over Iran, the country’s state-affiliated IRNA media reported, but did not mention how many arrests were made.

Authorities also seized 43 powerful remote-controlled bombs among other weapons.

Members of the network were in contact with individuals in various European countries, including Denmark and the Netherlands. Those arrested were charged with planning attacks in various cities throughout Iran, including Tehran, Isfahan and Kerman.

The attacks included a plan to blow up communication towers as well as the gravesite of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force and the mastermind behind Iran’s proxy wars in the region who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in neighboring Iraq in January 2020.

Meanwhile a day earlier, Iran took the opportunity to mock the turmoil in Israel caused by the judicial reform, using Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s health complications as fodder for its jibes.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani posted a satirical comment on Twitter in Farsi: “The Zionist regime’s PM’s heart seems to have a battery these days, as per news reports,” he tweeted, referencing the recent report of Netanyahu’s pacemaker surgery following a serious heart incident.

“However, it is evident that the internal crisis plaguing the Zionist entity is far more profound than the PM’s health concerns,” Kanaani further jabbed.