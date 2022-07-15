Iran fumes over US-Israel declaration to prevent the mullahs from going nuclear

Iranian Foreign Ministry official blasts Biden for ‘distorting reality’ and accuses Washington of “supporting… the worst child-killer in the world in Israel.”

By Neta Bar, Israel Hayom via JNS

Iran on Thursday slammed a declaration by the United States and Israel to curb Tehran’s nuclear program, calling it a “distorted reality,” and accused Washington of “supporting the most murderous regime in the world.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier in the day signed The Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration, which reaffirms Washington’s pledge to upholding Israel’s security and preventing Iran from obtaining an atomic bomb.

The declaration outlines the United States’s “commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.

“The United States further affirms the commitment to work together with other partners to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” the declaration states.

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani accused Biden of “supporting the most murderous regime … and the worst child-killer in the world in Israel.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that Biden’s Middle East tour was “aimed at strengthening the position of the Zionist regime and normalizing its relations with certain states…

“If the Americans want to know what impact their actions and movements have in the region, they must look at the positions of the nations in the region with open eyes. The hatred of the Zionists and the crimes of their regime constantly increases,” Raisi added.

The comments came as Biden emphasized in a recent interview that he would authorize the use of military force to stop Iran from going nuclear “as a last resort.”

Earlier this month, U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that Tehran was just “a matter of weeks” away from having enough enriched uranium for a bomb.