‘True friendship’: US, Israel sign historic ‘Jerusalem Declaration’

The countries “further reaffirm that the strategic U.S.-Israel partnership is based on a bedrock of shared values, shared interests, and true friendship.”

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid met in Jerusalem on Thursday and adopted the historic Joint Declaration on the U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership, known as the Jerusalem Declaration.

In the declaration, the two allies “reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two countries and the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel’s security.” The countries “further reaffirm that the strategic U.S.-Israel partnership is based on a bedrock of shared values, shared interests, and true friendship.”

Furthermore, the US and Israel “affirm that among the values the countries share is an unwavering commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the calling of ‘Tikkun Olam,’ repairing the world.”

The U.S. reiterates its “steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats.

“The U.S. further reiterates that these commitments are bipartisan and sacrosanct, and that they are not only moral commitments, but also strategic commitments that are vitally important to the national security of the United States itself.”

The U.S. “stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”

“The United States is proud to stand with the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, and with its people, whose uncommon courage, resilience, and spirit of innovation are an inspiration to so many worldwide,” the declaration states.

The declaration also touches on the Abraham Accords, U.S. military assistance to Israel, boycotts of Israel and anti-Semitism, the diplomatic process with the Palestinian Authority, and military and technological cooperation between the countries.

“With this record of remarkable achievement and with a sense of the incredible promise that the unparalleled U.S.-Israel relationship holds for the future, the United States and Israel warmly welcome entering the 75th year of this extraordinary partnership,” the document concludes.

After the signing of the declaration, Lapid underscored Israel’s ability to defend itself. Regarding Iran’s threats, he said that that “words will not stop them, Mr. President. Diplomacy will not stop them. The only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if they continue to develop their nuclear program, the free world will use force. The only way to stop them is to put a credible military threat on the table. The Iranian regime must know that if they continue to deceive the world, they will pay a heavy price.”

The signing of the Jerusalem Declaration comes a day after the two countries unveiled the “US-Israel Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology” – a technological partnership in critical and emerging technologies as well as in areas of global concern, including pandemic preparedness, climate change, artificial intelligence, and trusted technology.