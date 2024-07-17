Iran planned multi-front invasion of Israel: Netanyahu

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar simply opened fire too early, Netanyahu heard saying in leaked recording.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed details of a pre-October 7th Iranian plot against Israel during a meeting with the families of soldiers killed in the terror onslaught.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu met with the parents and siblings of the female observation soldiers who were massacred at the Nahal Oz base nine months ago.

At least some of his remarks during the meeting were secretly recorded and leaked to the media, with Hebrew-language news outlet Channel 12 publishing portions of his comments.

In the recording, Netanyahu is heard telling the families that Hamas’ terror invasion was only one element within a multi-front attack planned by Tehran.

“We discovered during the IDF operation in Gaza that [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar simply opened fire too early — that Iran is planning to put us in a stranglehold of its proxies, to invade us, from Gaza, Lebanon, Judea and Samaria, Jordan,” he said.

The attack would include “simultaneous ground invasions and massive missile fire. Hundreds of thousands of missiles rockets, drones,” Netanyahu continued.

“And [attacks] from Iran itself, which it already fired,” he added, referencing Iran’s unprecedented aerial assault in April, which included hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and explosive drones.

That attack also included coordinated launches of aerial threats from Iranian-backed proxy groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Netanyahu clarified that Iranian threats to “wipe Israel from the world map” are not rhetorical – they should be interpreted as Iran’s literal goal.

“The plan is not to wipe out Israel as an idea — [but] to destroy the State of Israel, to conquer the State of Israel,” he said.

Israel and Iran have been locked in a proxy war for years, with the Islamic Republic funding and training many non-state terror groups – including Hezbollah – that surround the Jewish State.