Iranian drone can fly 7,000 km, says top general

Gen. Hossein Salami, left, and Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh with Iran's new Gaza drone. (Sepahnews via AP)

If true, the new UAV could fly up to 3,500 km before returning to base, making it Iran’s longest-ranging drone so far.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), announced Sunday that Iran has developed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a range of 7,000 km, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

“They can fly, return home, and make landings wherever they are planned to,” Salami said at a ceremony unveiling Iran’s new Noora COVID-19 vaccine.

With a straight-line distance of approximately 1,560 km from Tehran to Jerusalem, this would place Israel well within range.

However, it is unclear whether Salami was referring to a newly developed drone or simply exaggerating about the capabilities of Iran’s “Gaza” drone, which was unveiled last month.

The “Gaza,” also known as the Shahed-149, has an operational range of 2,000 km, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

The drone has a 21-meter wingspan and is capable of carrying 13 bombs and 500 kg of equipment at an altitude of 35,000 feet. It is designed for use in various combat, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

“We called it Gaza so that God willing it can be an eternal honor for those who are resisting the Zionist invasion,” Salami said at the drone’s unveiling on May 21, the same day a ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of rocket attacks.

Along with the “Gaza” drone, Iran also unveiled the “Quds” radar system and “Dey 9” surface-to-air missile system.

The “Quds” mobile radar system, which bears an Arabic name for Jerusalem, was designed to be deployed and moved quickly.

The “Dey 9” missile system is named after Iran’s 2009 pro-government rallies and is designed to confront targets such as missiles and drones.

“Today, with divine success and the efforts of the country’s scientists and experts, we are witnessing the unveiling of three strategic and important achievements that were born and created under the conditions of sanctions and maximum pressure of the enemy,” said IRGC Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.