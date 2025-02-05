Iranian FM calls Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign ‘a failed experiment’

Iranian FM: ‘If the primary concern is preventing Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, this can be achieved without difficulty.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran’s Foreign Minister responded to Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy on Tuesday, predicting it would fail but suggesting that an agreement with the U.S. could be possible if the issue was limited to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“Maximum pressure is a failed experiment, and trying it again will only lead to another failure,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

He added, “If the primary concern is preventing Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, this can be achieved without difficulty.”

Araghchi did not address Trump’s threat of sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

A U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday that Trump plans to sign an executive order reinstating a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The order seeks to block all avenues for the Iranian regime to obtain nuclear weapons while countering Tehran’s harmful regional influence, the official stated.

It directs U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to apply maximum economic pressure through sanctions and enforcement measures against those who violate existing restrictions.

Once Trump signs the order, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will collaborate with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to amend or revoke existing sanctions waivers, aiming to reduce the Islamic regime’s oil exports to zero, the official said.

On Wednesday, Trump took to social media to emphasize that his “maximum pressure” campaign was not intended to destroy Iran’s infrastructure but rather to take steps toward achieving a nuclear peace treaty.

“I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon. Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens,” ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED,” Trump wrote.

“I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!”