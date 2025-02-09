Iran’s attempts on Trump’s life were more serious than initially disclosed, book reveals

During his 2024 campaign, officials warned Trump that Iranian terrorists had access to surface-to-air missiles and were planning to crash his private plane.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iranian plots to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump were more serious than initially revealed, according to a book by Alex Isenstadt, titled Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, due to be published next month, Axios reported.

According to the author, officials warned Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign that Iranian terrorists had access to surface-to-air missiles and were planning to crash his private plane.

Isenstadt said concerns grew for Trump’s safety after shots were fired at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September.

At one point, Trump’s security team used a decoy plane for his trip to meet with Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and most of the staff weren’t aware of it until after takeoff.

“The boss ain’t riding with us today,” White House Chief of Staff Chris LaCivita told the passengers, according to Isenstadt. “We had to put him into another plane. This is nothing but a test for how things might unfold in the future.”

The aides called the decoy plane situation “surreal” and wondered why they were being kept on the plane if there was a threat of an Iranian attack. However, they were reassured that they weren’t being used as bait.

Trump’s security staff also received a warning of a plot to shoot at Trump’s vehicle in Long Island.

When Trump visited Pennsylvania, a drone following his car was shot down.

Shortly after taking office, Trump signed an executive order reinstating his “maximum pressure” policy toward Iran.

Last week, Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran if the Islamic Republic attempted to assassinate him. He said that he had instructed his administration to devastate Iran in the event that he was assassinated by agents working on Tehran’s behalf.

“That would be a terrible thing for them to do,” Trump said. “If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end.

“I’ve left instructions. If they do it, they get obliterated; there won’t be anything left.”