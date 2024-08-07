Is Iran rethinking Israel attack due to U.S. pressure?

A Yaser missile is displayed in front of a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a parade outside Tehran marking National Army Day, April 18, 2013. (AP/Vahid Salemi, File)

Any escalation between Israel and Iran could have “serious consequences” for the new Iranian government, the Americans said.



By World Israel News Staff

The Iranian regime is reconsidering launching a direct strike on Israel because of intense pressure from the Biden administration, according to White House officials.

Speaking to the Washington Post, several Biden administration insiders claimed that Washington’s “show of force” – including moving warships and aircraft carriers to the region – had caused Iran to rethink its next steps.

Following the assassination of Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Iranian government vowed to avenge his death by attacking Israel.

While that attack was widely considered to be imminent, White House officials are asserting that American pressure is causing Iran to reexamine its plan for a “major retaliation.”

An official told the Post that Iran “understands clearly that the United States is unwavering in its defense of our interests, our partners and our people.”

The Americans also signaled to Iran that a strike on Israel was an “extremely high risk” that could lead to a large-scale confrontation, the Post reported.

Any escalation between Israel and Iran could have “serious consequences” for the new Iranian government, the Americans added.

Despite their optimism that Iran is walking back its original plan for an intense attack on Israel, Hezbollah is still a “wildcard” in the equation, the official said.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told G7 leaders that an Iranian attack on Israel would likely start within 48 hours.

That deadline has passed, and the timeframe for an Iranian assault is unclear.

In recent days, Iran’s foreign minister phoned his international counterparts to inform them about Tehran’s intention to strike Israel.

U.S. intelligence observed Iran moving missile launchers, along with troops engaging in exercises, suggesting that an attack is nearing.

However, in a recent briefing of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, security officials told the pair that the exact timing and nature of the attack are still unknown.