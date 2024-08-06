WATCH: Two wounded in massive Hezbollah suicide drone attack August 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-two-wounded-in-massive-hezbollah-suicide-drone-attack/ Email Print Sirens have been constantly ringing as Hezbollah launches dozens of explosive drones into northern communities. WATCH: The moment of impact that one of Hezbollah’s explosive #drone from Lebanon hits a highway in northern #Israel. Reports indicate, multiple drones are still in Israel's airspace. At least 2 people injured so far. 1 in critical condition so far since the attacks began this… pic.twitter.com/e1WwGAzi5w — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) August 6, 2024 More Footage showing Hezbollah Drones flying Unimpeded earlier over Communities in Northwestern Israel. pic.twitter.com/huCCNQ73zn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 6, 2024 WATCH Additional footage of the Hezbollah drone the infiltrated Israeli airspace. Two Israelis are reported injured. One moderately and one lightly. https://t.co/8CAVamzpIp pic.twitter.com/5k8tnnaWJn — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 6, 2024 Read IDF has killed half of Hezbollah commanders on Israeli border, says Defense Minister Smoke can be seen rising from Impact Sites in Northwestern Israel, after the Israeli Air Defense Array had Totally Failed to Intercept several Drones coming from Southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Ays9yNjzEm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 6, 2024 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/WhatsApp-Video-2024-08-06-at-13.45.53_4e40d4fb.mp4 drone attackHezbollahNahariya