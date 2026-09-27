Is she converting? Rumors swirl amid reports Sydney Sweeney attended Rosh Hashana services

Model and actress Sydney Sweeney was reportedly spotted at a synagogue during Rosh Hashana services amid rumors she is eager to convert to Judaism.

By World Israel News Staff

Actress Sydney Sweeney has fueled speculation that she may be considering converting to Judaism after attending Rosh Hashana services with boyfriend Scooter Braun, as reports suggest the couple’s year-long relationship is rapidly moving toward marriage.

Sweeney, 29, accompanied the Jewish music executive to services at a synagogue in Greenwich, Connecticut, earlier this month, with witnesses saying the couple sat together toward the back.

Her appearance at the High Holiday service has since prompted rumors that the “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” star is exploring conversion as her relationship with Braun becomes increasingly serious, Israel Hayom reported.

Neither Sweeney nor Braun has publicly confirmed that she intends to convert, however, and there has been no announcement that she has begun a formal conversion process.

The speculation comes amid separate reports that Braun, 45, is seriously considering marriage and could propose within the coming months.

“He thinks she is the modern Marilyn Monroe,” a person familiar with the couple said recently.

“He is trying very hard to marry her,” the source added. “He is following her and chartering private planes. He’s going to stay focused on her until she marries him.”

Braun himself has become increasingly public about the relationship.

Marking Sweeney’s 29th birthday on Sept. 12, he posted a video of the couple dancing and kissing and described her as “the woman who is the exception to every rule.”

“The person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived,” Braun wrote.

“You make me smile harder, laugh louder, adventure more, and dream bigger. You’ve made the ordinary feel exciting and the future feel like something I can’t wait to get to.”

He ended the message with an unusually direct declaration about their future.

“Happy birthday Syd. Many more celebrations ahead. I love you.”

The public expressions of affection represent a significant shift for a romance that began largely outside public view.

Sweeney and Braun first connected around the time of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations in Venice in June 2025, months after Sweeney ended her lengthy engagement to businessman and producer Jonathan Davino.

They were romantically linked later that summer, and by the end of 2025, people close to them were describing the relationship as serious.

The couple made the relationship public on social media in April, when Sweeney shared a black-and-white photograph of Braun embracing her from behind. Braun reposted the picture with the caption, “Lucky bastard.”

Their relationship has continued to deepen in the months since.

Sweeney has reportedly spent time with Braun’s three children — Jagger, Levi and Hart — whom he shares with former wife Yael Cohen. The couple have also traveled extensively together and recently returned to Venice, where their relationship began, approximately a year after they first met.

Braun and Cohen married in 2014, separated in 2021 and finalized their divorce the following year.

For Sweeney, a conversion to Judaism would mark a major personal change.

She grew up in a Christian family in the Pacific Northwest, while Judaism has been a central part of Braun’s identity throughout his life.

Braun was raised in a Conservative Jewish household, grew up keeping kosher and attended Camp Ramah. His grandmother survived Auschwitz, and his grandfather survived Nazi concentration camps including Dachau.

He has frequently spoken about the influence of their experiences on his Jewish identity.

“When you grow up in a home of Holocaust survivors, my grandmother was in Auschwitz, my grandfather was in Dachau, and you hear stories since you were just a little boy … you get this sense of like you understand certain types of evil exist in the world,” Braun said in a recent interview.

He has also continued Jewish traditions with his own children.

“One, we do Shabbat,” he said when discussing how he raises them. “Every Friday night we have Shabbat, no matter where we are in the world.”

Braun has become particularly outspoken about his Jewish identity and Israel since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

He played a leading role in bringing the Nova music festival exhibition to audiences in the United States, using the project to tell the stories of victims and survivors of the attack. He has also repeatedly advocated for the release of Israeli hostages and spoken publicly against antisemitism.

His work earned him recognition from the Anti-Defamation League in 2024.

Sweeney has increasingly appeared alongside that part of Braun’s life.

In January, she met former hostages Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or, who were kidnapped together by Hamas terrorists from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7.

A photograph showed Sweeney embracing the couple after their return from captivity.

Argamani was rescued by Israeli forces in June 2024 after 245 days as a hostage. Or was held for 738 days before being released in October 2025.

Braun had previously developed a friendship with Argamani and had publicly described becoming emotional while spending time with her after her rescue.

“I found myself in tears at the sight of her and found even more resolve in our mission to bring all the hostages home and push for peace and understanding between all people,” he said.