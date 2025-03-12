Israel uses tiny devices to track movement of hostages – report

Bodies of four Israeli hostages turned over by Hamas to the International Red Cross, February 16, 2025. (Telegram)

The report claims that Israel has deployed surveillance devices as small as a worm, hidden in bags placed in remote areas like cemeteries or populated locations.

By World Israel News

The IDF is reportedly using drones and small surveillance devices to gather data on hostages and potential future targets in Gaza, according to the Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The report also states that terrorists who discovered these devices quickly destroyed them.

Gaza security forces are monitoring the devices to check if Israelis attempt to retrieve them.

The data collected by the surveillance devices has helped Israel arrest Palestinian terrorists.

Israel is gathering data to update its Gaza database and has deployed surveillance devices in central Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah, the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, the al-Bureij refugee camp, the al-Zawaida refugee camp, and neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Terrorist organizations are on high alert for an Israeli ground operation. They are also circulating reports that Israel has used suicide drones to target terrorist commanders.

According to a Hamas-affiliated Telegram channel, Al-Hares (The Guardian), Israel has intensified its intelligence operations during Ramadan.

“Due to Israel’s intelligence efforts and information gathering, families of resistance fighters must proceed with extreme caution and be prepared for any emergency situation,” the channel stated.

Hamas has warned its terrorists to avoid sharing information about other members of the organization and to refrain from posting about the group on social media.

According to military sources, the Israel Defense Forces are ready to redeploy throughout the Gaza Strip if the Cabinet issues the order.

Army Radio reported that the IDF is preparing to send an additional division back to the Gaza Strip, with the headquarters of the reservist 252nd Division being re-mobilized to Gaza City. This division had previously left the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the rest of the Strip, in December.

According to the report, IDF Southern Command has approved plans and battle procedures for a potential return to combat.

All leave has been canceled for forces in the sector until further notice. The IDF also stated that civilian safety guidelines in the border areas remain unchanged, although the situation is being continuously reassessed.