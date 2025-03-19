Israel fires back after UN chief ‘outraged’ over Gaza strikes

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers statement on situation in the Middle East for media at UN Headquarters in New York on October 13, 2023. (Shutterstock)

‘We are outraged at you,’ Israel’s Foreign Ministry declares, pushing back on criticism from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, after he expressed shock and outrage over IDF bombing of Hamas in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel pushed back Tuesday against criticism of the IDF’s ongoing air campaign against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, denouncing United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, after he expressed ‘shock’ and ‘outrage’ over Israeli airstrikes.

Hours after Israeli warplanes began bombing dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip, Guterres issued two separate statements demanding a resumption of the ceasefire in Gaza and condemning the IDF’s airstrikes.

“I am outraged by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza,” Guterres tweeted. “I strongly appeal for the ceasefire to be respected, for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be reestablished and for the remaining hostages to be released unconditionally.”

Guterres also issued a statement via a spokesperson, calling for the restoration of the ceasefire.

“The Secretary-General is shocked by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, in which a meaningful number of civilians have been killed,” the spokesperson said.

“He strongly appeals for the ceasefire to be respected, for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be reestablished and for the remaining hostages to be released unconditionally.”

Oren Marmorstein, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, fired back Tuesday at Guterres, castigating Guterres for ignoring Hamas’ refusal to continue the January 19th ceasefire and hostage release, which lapsed on March 2nd.

“We are outraged that you, Antonio Guterres, are the Secretary-General of the UN,” Marmorstein tweeted.

“Not a word about the fact that Hamas rejected two American proposals to extend the ceasefire and release more hostages—two proposals that Israel accepted.”

“Not a word about the fact that Hamas exploits the transfer of goods to Gaza to rebuild its war machine in order to further attack Israel.”

“Not a word about UNRWA, which, under your leadership, employs Hamas terrorists, and its facilities were used by Hamas to hold hostages. Indeed, we are outraged by your moral bankruptcy.”

Israel began its air campaign against Hamas before dawn Tuesday morning, two and a half weeks after the last release of hostages from the Gaza Strip, and the termination of phase one of the ceasefire deal.

The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on an extension of the truce, with Hamas rejecting overtures by the U.S. to accept a 50-day ceasefire deal, during which all of the 59 remaining hostages would be released.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claimed over 400 people were killed in the airstrikes Tuesday, though there has been no independent verification of those figures.

United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Türk echoed Guterres’ comments, saying he was “horrified” by Israel’s airstrikes.

“I am horrified by last night’s Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Gaza, which killed hundreds, according to the Ministry of Health in the strip. This will add tragedy onto tragedy.”

“The last 18 months of violence have made abundantly clear that there is no military path out of this crisis. The only way forward is a political settlement, in line with international law. Israel’s resort to yet more military force will only heap further misery upon a Palestinian population already suffering catastrophic conditions.”

“This nightmare must end immediately. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. All those arbitrarily detained must be released immediately and unconditionally. The war must end permanently. We urge all parties with influence to do all in their power to achieve peace and avoid further suffering of civilians.”