Israel is prepared to facilitate Gazan migration

Syrians chant Syria Throws Out Hezbollah: Civilians chant 'With fire and blood we will expel Hezbollah.' (X Screenshot)

Defense Minister Israel Katz has established a mechanism to assist 2,500 civilians daily in leaving Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel has completed preparations for the migration of civilians from Gaza; what remains is finding countries willing to take them in.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has established a mechanism to assist 2,500 civilians daily in leaving Gaza.

The current population of Gaza is approximately two million.

The Ashdod Port is equipped to transport Gazans to other locations by sea, while Ramon Airport is ready to assist with air transportation.

The aerial route through Ramon Airport has already been used to transport 1,500 injured Gaza residents to other countries.

Another route for civilians to leave Gaza is through the Rafah crossing.

It is estimated that 35,000 Gazans have already crossed through Rafah into Egypt since the start of the war. From there, many civilians seek residence in other countries.

Since Israel is eager to facilitate the departure of as many Gazans as possible, family members of injured civilians are allowed to pass through. In many cases, these family members have expressed no intention of returning to Gaza.

A security official stated, “Our goal is to help as many people as possible leave, which aligns with the principles behind the Trump plan, supported by Israel. We are actively working to implement it.”

The movement “Reservists – Generation of Victory” has announced a voluntary emigration plan aimed at assisting the departure of 1.7 million Gazans via water, land, and air routes to Egypt, Libya, Gulf states, and other nations.

The plan also includes housing assistance and cash grants for civilians emigrating from Gaza.

Lt. Col. (Res.) Gilad Ach, chairman of the movement, stated, “We are offering a comprehensive plan to eliminate the ongoing threat to Israeli civilians posed by the Gaza Strip. This is a unique opportunity to take advantage of the opening created by the current U.S. administration.”

Israeli security sources have confirmed that one country had volunteered to accept Gazan construction workers but later canceled the offer due to international pressure.