Israel pushing Middle East towards ‘all-out war’ – Arab countries

Smoke rises from a fire which broke out from missiles fired from Lebanon in the Golan Heights, on September 20, 2024. (Flash90/Ayal Margolin)

Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq blame Israel for current tensions, do not condemn Hamas or Hezbollah.

By World Israel News Staff

Three Arab countries released a statement blaming Israel for rising tensions in the region, ignoring the previous eleven months of Hezbollah’s near-daily attacks on the Jewish State.

The statement, from the foreign ministries of Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, also refrained from mentioning the October 7th Hamas massacres, which triggered the current conflict.

The officials, who released the statement from the UN General Assembly in New York, said that restoring stability to the Middle East begins with stopping “the Israeli aggression on Gaza.”

Reining in Israel is the only way to halt the “dangerous escalation underway,” they charged, while failing to denounce the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups.

The Jewish State is entirely to blame for the current tensions in the Middle East, which “will have serious consequences on the entire region,” they said.

“Israel is pushing the entire region into an all-out war,” the foreign ministers stressed. The statement also demanded that the UN security council and international actors to “to bear their responsibilities to stop the war.”

Jordan and Egypt have peace treaties with Israel, but their political leaders often make public statements that are extremely hostile towards Israel.

Earlier in September, three Israelis were murdered by a Jordanian terrorist at the Allenby Border Crossing, which connects the Hashemite Kingdom with Palestinian Authority-administered territory in Judea and Samaria.

The terrorist was hailed as a national hero in Jordan.

“Lebanon is at the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, and the people of the world, cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

Guterres ignored the fact that Hezbollah has been bombarding northern Israeli communities with missiles, rockets, and explosive drones for nearly a year, and did not provide any context for the current fighting in Lebanon.