WATCH: Hezbollah fires 40 rockets at Safed, senior assisted living building hit September 25, 2024

Hezbollah launched a massive barrage of 40 rockets at Safed, with one projectile striking an empty building, causing significant damage.

Check out this last Hezbollah Barrage. https://t.co/0cLJOlHCbz pic.twitter.com/nYNihcojo2

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 25, 2024

WILD

Check out this Hezbollah rocket attack from 5 minutes ago

Reports of one impact on a structure , no reports of injuries as of yet. https://t.co/0cLJOlIa17 pic.twitter.com/t22hC3wlzW

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 25, 2024

כ-40 רקטות שוגרו במטח לעבר צפת | תיעוד מהזירה(צילום: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א)@rubih67 https://t.co/5zNXkH75m2 pic.twitter.com/3qhq75rzEf

— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 25, 2024

Hezbollah continues to launch dozens of rockets at Israeli civilians non-stop. Fuck anyone who has the audacity to criticize Israel for defending itself. pic.twitter.com/dT7cm9Z39F

— Vivid. (@VividProwess) September 25, 2024