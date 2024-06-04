Israel readying for ‘imminent’ all-out war against Hezbollah: Report

Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah fighter, who was killed when residents and terrorists exchanged fire on a mountain road near Beirut, Aug.10, 2023. (AP/Hussein Malla)

The UK reportedly warned Beirut that Israel will launch large-scale attack in mid-June.

By World Israel News Staff

The Lebanese government was informed by numerous international sources that Israel is gearing up for a full-scale military operation against Hezbollah, aimed at stopping the terror group’s incessant bombing of the north of Israel and restoring Israeli deterrence, according to a new report.

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which has close links to Hezbollah, said that representatives from several countries warned Beirut that Israel is preparing to take decisive action against the terror organization.

According to the group, the UK government even cited mid-June as the time in which the Lebanese government can expect the operation to begin.

Additionally, Qatari officials who have served as interlocuters during the ongoing Israel-Hamas hostage release negotiations told Lebanese officials that Israel “is not interested” in a ceasefire in Gaza.

The report said that the Israelis had warned the Qataris and Egyptians that “Hezbollah is pressing hard on the northern front” and that Jerusalem cannot continue to “bear this pressure” without a strong military response.

“There are many demands from the army [leadership] and the political level that Israel…carry out major deterrent action against Hezbollah,” the Al-Akhbar report quoted Israeli officials as saying.

The news of a shift to a large-scale war rather comes after eight months of aerial attacks from southern Lebanon towards communities along the northern border.

Since October 8th, Hezbollah has launched daily attacks against civilian and military infrastructure in northern Israel, and recent incidents suggest that the terror group has escalated its methods.

A massive bombardment launched on Monday sparked numerous fires that raged out of control, damaging thousands of acres of land, homes, and agricultural infrastructure.

A large-scale conflict with Hezbollah will likely see extensive damage in both Lebanon and Israel.

The terror group is equipped with advanced missiles, rockets, and drones, which can reach all areas within the Jewish State.