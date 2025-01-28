Israel shuts down Raed Salah’s ‘Afsha’a Al-Islam’ committees for ties to Hamas

Salah, who heads the committees, has been arrested several times for incitement in sermons and on social media, and for fundraising for Hamas.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Israeli government declared the “Afsha’a Al-Islam” committees led by Sheikh Raed Salah a terrorist organization and shut down its offices in Umm al-Fahm on Tuesday.

Defense Minister Israel Katz signed the order citing intelligence indicating that the committees are affiliated with the outlawed Northern Faction of the Islamic Movement, which is linked to Hamas.

The better-known Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestinian branch while the Islamic Movement was founded as the Israeli branch.

The Islamic Movement split in 1996 over the issue of participating in Israeli elections. The Southern Branch, regarded as more pragmatic, is active in Israeli politics.

Its party, Ra’am, has five seats in the Israeli Knesset and supported the formation of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s government in 2021 — the first time an Israeli-Arab party ever formally backed a governing coalition.

The Northern Branch, led by Salah, was outlawed in Israel in 2015 over its close ties with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Northern Faction is especially active in Jerusalem.

It created the Mourabitoun, a squad of Palestinian men and women specifically to harass Jews visiting the Temple Mount. Jews who appear to be possibly praying may be shouted at, cursed and even physically assaulted by the Mourabitoun.

Many are equipped with computers and iPads to record their activities for Hamas media. They are also known for flying Hamas flags and banners on the Temple Mount.

Salah, who heads the committees, has been arrested several times for incitement in sermons and on social media, and for fundraising for Hamas.