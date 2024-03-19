Israel spokesman suspended after calling UK Foreign Secretary’s remarks ‘factually incorrect’

Levi said, ‘It is factually incorrect that the flow of aid (to Gaza) has not increased.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel spokesman Eylon Levi was suspended after a diplomatic incident that erupted when he said UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s remarks about humanitarian aid in Gaza were “factually incorrect.”

Eylon, who has courted controversy in the past, was given the position of government spokesman at the beginning of the war, and is often sought-after for his dynamic speaking style, particularly because he appeals to a global, English-speaking audience.

After meeting with War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, David Cameron said, “I made clear the steps Israel must take to increase aid into Gaza, and the UK’s deep concern about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah. These are tough but necessary conversations.”

Eylon Levi took issue with Cameron’s statements, and wrote on social media, “It is factually incorrect that the flow of aid has not increased.”

He explained, “Last week we had a record 277 trucks. Over the past 2 weeks, there have been nearly 50% MORE food trucks entering compared with before the war.”

“Israel’s crossings have excess capacity and if the UK wants more aid to enter Gaza, it should send it and we’ll make sure it gets in,” Levi concluded.

The British response to Levi’s remarks implied that offense was taken, and began, “As you probably know, the Foreign Minister discussed the humanitarian issue at length with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and Minister Dermer.”

The response continued, “These tweets surprised us, given the constructive dialogue between the countries, coming from a good company and ally.”

“We would be happy to understand if these tweets actually attack the position of Foreign Minister Cameron and if they reflect the official position of the Israeli government,” the statement concluded.



Channel 12 reports that, as a result of the incident Eylon Levi has been suspended from his position and it isn’t certain whether he will return.