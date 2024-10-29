Israel weighing second attack on Iran, targeting new sites: Report

Cabinet members reportedly discussed options for an additional strike on Iran, in a meeting that lasted more than six hours.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet is seriously weighing launching a second attack against Iran, following a strike on the Islamic Republic last weekend.

Saturday’s strike came after Iran’s unprecedented October 1 attack on Israel, which saw Tehran launch some 200 ballistic missiles at the Jewish State.

Three weeks later, Israel destroyed numerous strategic sites in Iran, including drone and missile production factories and part of the country’s air defense system.

But according to Hebrew-language media reports, Israel may launch an additional attack on Iran, specifically as a response for the drone attack on Netanyahu’s Caesarea residence.

Cabinet members discussed the potential second attack for more than six hours, according to reports.

Senior officials, speaking anonymously to Channel 13, said that Iran’s governmental buildings and infrastructure – which were avoided in Saturday’s attack – may be targeted in the next round of strikes.

However, the meeting ended without cabinet ministers and members making a decision regarding moving forward with another attack.

Ynet reported that Iran had the ability to launch missiles at Israel during the attack on Saturday, but chose to avoid doing so.

Despite public threats by Iranian officials to “punish” Israel for the recent strike, Israel believes that Tehran is not gearing up for a counter-attack on Israel in the near future.

In April, Iran launched a huge aerial assault against Israel, which included explosive drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

While most of those projectiles were intercepted outside of Israeli airspace, the attack marked the first time that Iran directly attacked Israel.

After Iran attacked Israel for the second time in six months, Israeli officials said they would strike Iran in a manner which would restore deterrence.

However, under heavy American pressure, Israel avoided striking Iran’s nuclear development sites and oil assets.

Instead, the Israeli airstrikes focused exclusively on military sites, including drone and missile manufacturing centers.