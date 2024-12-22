Israel will ‘crush Hezbollah’ if terror group breaks ceasefire – DM

Israeli defense minister vows to ‘crush Hezbollah’s head’ if the terror group fails to withdraw from southern Lebanon or tries to attack Israel in violation of ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s defense chief vowed Sunday that the IDF would respond harshly if the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah attempts to attack Israel, or refuses to withdraw from southern Lebanon as required by the ceasefire agreement.

Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) visited Israeli troops deployed to southern Lebanon on Sunday, and was accompanied by the commander of Division 91, Brigadier General Shai Kalfer, as Israel’s top brass prepares security arrangements for the gradual withdrawal of IDF forces from Lebanese territory.

Katz held a situational assessment during his visit with division commander Colonel Or Volozhinsky, along with the commanders of Battalion 13 and Battalion 605.

On November 27th, the Israeli security cabinet signed a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, brokered by the U.S. and France, under which Hezbollah agreed to withdraw from the Israeli frontier and move north of the Litani River, in exchange for a gradual withdrawal of IDF forces from Lebanon over a 60-day period.

During his visit, Katz said that Israeli forces had devastated Hezbollah, and pledged that if the terror group violates the ceasefire or continues to operate along the Israeli border, the IDF will “crush” the Shi’ite terror organization.

“We have hit Hezbollah with unprecedented strength. We have defanged the snake, and if Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani River, or if it attempts to violate the ceasefire agreement, we will crush is head,” Katz warned.

“I came here to the IDF outpost, which overlooks the Shi’ite villages of Maroun al-Ras and Yaron, which posed a significant threat to the communities in the Galilee, to ensure from up close that the IDF’s achievements in Lebanon are well-preserved.”

“We will not enable Hezbollah operatives to return to villages in southern Lebanon and re-establish terror infrastructure that threatens Israel’s northern border, and we will ensure the IDF’s ability to continue to fully enforce the reality on the ground.”

“We will ensure the removal of the threat and the restoration of security to allow the residents of the north to return safely to their homes.”