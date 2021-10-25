Israeli Air Force targeted by Iranian-made anti-aircraft missile batteries – report

An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon, July 16, 2006. (AP/Ariel Schalit)

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Air Force jets came under fire from Iranian anti-aircraft missile batteries operated by Syrian militias during a recent Israeli attack on Syria, according to a report published Monday by Channel 12.

There were no casualties and no damage was done, the report said.

Iran has deployed advanced anti-aircraft missiles from its stash in the past to assist the Syrians in defending themselves against Israeli attacks.

According to the report, Israel responded by attacking back and destroying the batteries.

Israel has recently resumed training for an attack against Iran, if it becomes necessary. Meanwhile, the IDF continues to thwart the Iranian military presence in Syria and Lebanon.

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force targeted two central military targets of the Syrian regime forces on the outskirts of the city of Al-Baath in the Quneitra area, near Israel,ד border with Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported, according to TPS. The attack caused material damage but no casualties.

Israel has repeatedly warned that it will not tolerate an Iranian threat on its borders, and that the country’s military will do what is necessary to ensure such a threat is not established.