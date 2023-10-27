Israeli ambassador plays video of man being decapitated at UN hearing

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan at a Security Council meeting on the Middle East, Feb. 23, 2022 (UNTV)

Ambassador Gilad Erdan plays video of man being decapitated by Hamas terrorists as United Nations mulls resolution demanding Israel agree to ceasefire in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations aired a video of a man being decapitated by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel, as the UN General Assembly debates a resolution calling Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Holding up a tablet to show the video, Ambassador Gilad Erdan on Thursday slammed calls for Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

“The man on the ground is an agricultural worker from Thailand. He is not Israeli. He is not Jewish. He was merely alive, trying to make a living for his family,” Erdan said.

“But he was decapitated with a blunt gardening tool.”

The UN General Assembly launched a two-day debate Thursday, at the behest of Jordan, to discuss calls for a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The resolution also demands that Israel allow the unfettered transfer of humanitarian aid to the Strip, while calling for the release of all civilian hostages – but not captive Israeli soldiers.

“Any call for a ceasefire is not an attempt at peace. It is an attempt to tie Israel’s hands, preventing us from eliminating a huge threat to our citizens,” Erdan said, rejecting the resolution.

Israel, he continued, “is not at war with the Palestinians. Israel is at war with the genocidal Jihadist Hamas terror organization.”

“Hamas’s genocidal ideology, just like ISIS, al-Qaeda… is not just about destroying Israel. It is ultimately about world domination. It is about bringing the Jihad war to the soil of each and every one of your countries.”

“If the drafters of this Resolution truly want peace, if they truly want an immediate solution, then why do they not demand this of Hamas?”