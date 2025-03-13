Israeli Arab arrested for helping ISIS-linked terrorists

He allegedly provided intelligence on security forces’ movements, including photographing Israeli troops en route to Tulkarem and transmitting the information via Telegram.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

An Israeli national is due to be indicted for terrorist activities linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), Israeli authorities cleared for publication on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Kamel Nashef, a 21-year-old resident of the Israeli-Arab city of Taiba.

Investigators said Nashef began consuming ISIS propaganda online in mid-2024 and subsequently made contact with operatives affiliated with the organization.

He later swore allegiance to ISIS and considered himself a member of the group.

Authorities seized incriminating materials tied to the terrorist organization during his arrest.

According to the indictment, Nashef sought to retaliate against Israel over the war in Gaza.

He allegedly provided intelligence on security forces’ movements, including photographing Israeli troops en route to Tulkarem and transmitting the information via the Telegram messaging app.

The intelligence was intended to assist terrorists prepare for the arrival of Israeli forces.