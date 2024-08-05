Israeli Defense Minister says IAF is ready for ‘quick transition to offense’

Israel is bracing for an attack by Iran and Hezbollah as a retaliation for two assassinations of terror leaders.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant while visiting the IAF command center in Tel Aviv said on Monday Israel’s air force must make “quick transition to offense.”

Gallant said in a statement, “Our enemies are carefully considering their steps thanks to the abilities you have demonstrated in the last year.”

He added, “However, we must prepare for all scenarios, including a quick transition to offense.”

Gallant evaluated the IAF’s preparedness “in light of security developments,” including “the possibilities of offensive action in all combat sectors.”

Gallant joined IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy and CENTCOM Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla in assessing the preparedness of Israel’s military for a potential attack.

Their meeting focused on “security-strategic issues and joint assessments in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.”

IDF Northern Command met with mayors and local council heads and informed them that plans are in place in case the conflict with Hezbollah escalates.

“I want you to know that our offensive plans going forward are ready and we are prepared for this, in all aspects, from me to every single one of the soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin told the mayors Sunday.

Several reports indicate that Iran is likely to make good on its threat to attack Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week and Hezbollah has vowed revenge for the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

US intelligence predicted that Iran could begin its attack against Israel on Monday and that the offensive was likely to be on several fronts.

Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday that it isn’t seeking further escalation but instead feels it needs to “punish” Israel for the assassinations.