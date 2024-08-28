Israeli FM urges evacuation of Palestinians from Samaria during anti-terror operation

Palestinian activists place a flag post in E1 east of Jerusalem, lying within area C of Judea and Samaria. (Issam Rimawi/Flash90/File)

The IDF has launched an extensive counter-terrorism operation in Northern Samaria in the Jenin and Tulkarm to uproot terror infrastructure there funded by Iran.

By World Israel News

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, urged the evacuation of Palestinians from Judea and Samaria in a similar manner to the way civilians are moved during operations in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Katz posted on X, ” The IDF is operating with force since the night, in the refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarm to thwart Islamic-Iranian terror infrastructure that was set up there.”

Just as Hamas was armed in Gaza through the smuggling of weapons through Egypt, so Judea and Samaria terrorists are receiving weapons brought in through Jordan, and Katz stressed that Iran is behind it all.

“Iran is acting to create an eastern terror front in Judea and Samaria against Israel, modeling Gaza and Lebanon, by funding and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weaponry from Jordan,” he added.

Katz said Israel must “take care of the threat in the exact way terror infrastructure in Gaza is taken care of, including the temporary evacuation of Palestinian civilians and every other necessary step.”

The IDF has stepped up its anti-terrorism activities in northern Samaria after the recent increase in terror attacks, including the attempted suicide bombing in Tel Aviv carried out by a terrorist from the Tulkarm area.

During the operations, which began overnight on Tuesday, at least 11 Palestinians were killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry—including two in clashes with IDF troops in Jenin, three in a drone strike in a nearby village and another four in a drone strike in the Far’a camp in Tubas.

Israel’s Channel 12 identified two of the fatalities as Kassam Jabarin, 25, and Atsam Belot, 39.

Several more Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of terrorism, and the anti-terrorism operation is expected to last several days.