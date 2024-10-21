Israeli Japanese study offers new hope for pancreatic cancer patients

Laboratory tests have yielded promising results, with D’20 effectively inhibiting the movement of pancreatic cancer cells while allowing normal cell growth to continue unimpeded.

By Jewish Breaking News

A groundbreaking study between Israeli and Japanese scientists may herald a new era in the fight against pancreatic cancer.

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Weizmann Institute of Science, and the University of Tokyo have been tackling Matrix Metallopeptidase 7 (MMP7), an enzyme crucial to cancer’s ability to invade surrounding tissues.

Previous attempts to target MMP7 have been hampered by its structural similarities to other essential enzymes, making it challenging to develop a drug that wouldn’t disrupt vital bodily functions.

Undeterred, the researchers employed an advanced peptide discovery technology called Mirror-Image Random Nonstandard Peptide Integrated Discovery (MI-RaPID) to identify D’20.

What sets D’20 apart is its unique structure. Composed of twelve specially modified D-amino acids, it demonstrates remarkable stability in conditions mimicking the human body, including exposure to blood and digestive enzymes.

The team’s findings, recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Angewandte Chemie, have sparked excitement in the oncology community.

While human trials are still on the horizon, the success of D’20 in laboratory settings offers hope for more effective pancreatic cancer treatments in the future.