Israeli medical delegation heads to North Macedonia following deadly club fire

An aerial photograph shows the site of a nightclub in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025, following a massive fire in the nightclub early Sunday. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

The delegation is being led by representatives from the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, alongside Israel’s mobile ambassador to North Macedonia.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

An Israeli medical delegation is preparing to leave for North Macedonia to help support overwhelmed local hospitals following a devastating fire at a nightclub in Kochani.

The fire, which broke out Sunday around 2:30 am in a nightclub in Kochani, killed 59 people and injured 155 others.

“Israel stands by the Macedonian people in their difficult moments following the club fire disaster. The medical delegation that is leaving will do its best to assist local medical teams in treating the injured and the severe consequences for the local health system in dealing with a mass casualty event such as this,” said Simone Frankel, Israel’s Ambassador-at-Large to North Macedonia.

The delegation includes doctors, nurses, and specialists in burn and orthopedic medicine.

The team, coordinated by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sheba Medical Center, will remain in North Macedonia for as long as their assistance is required.

Reports suggest the fire was likely caused by pyrotechnics igniting the ceiling of the Pulse nightclub during a concert attended by around 1,500 people.

The Pulse nightclub was operating without a license.