Israeli military preparing for ‘extreme’ Iranian attack – report

Iranian missiles on display in Tehran to mark the anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reportedly placing Israeli military on high alert, amid intelligence suggesting Iran planning ‘extreme’ attack on Israel ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration later this month.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli military has been placed on high alert and is preparing to respond to possible “extreme” steps by Iran against the Jewish state in the immediate future, according to a report by the Israeli media outlet Walla.

According to the report, which cited Israeli defense officials, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has instructed top brass to draft plans to respond to various possible Iranian attacks on Israel, amid fears Tehran may attempt to carry out a major assault in a matter of days, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

The IDF is reportedly concerned that given Iran’s increasingly tenuous position – including a major economic downturn, energy shortages, popular dissent, and the prospect of a fresh wave of sanctions from the incoming Trump administration – Tehran may act out of desperation to shore up the positions of its proxies across the Middle East.

Iran and its allies suffered devastating losses across the region during 2024, including not only the decimation of Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip, but also the destruction of much of Hezbollah’s leadership and the dismantling of the organization’s infrastructure in southern Lebanon, severe damage to Iran’s air defense network, and the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Given these setbacks, some Israeli defense officials believe Iran could lash out at the Jewish state with “extreme” measures.

Israeli and American leaders are also preparing for an attempt by Iran to rush towards a nuclear breakout prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Last week, Axios reported that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had briefed President Joe Biden on possible options for airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear program, should the U.S. detect a sudden movement towards 90% uranium enrichment.