Israeli minister says Biden prefers Sinwar to Netanyahu

“President Biden is not prioritizing Israel and the free world’s victory over terrorism,” says Ben-Gvir.

By World Israel News Staff

Interior Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed President Joe Biden, saying that he prefers the narrative pushed by Hamas head Yahya Sinwar over that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to the New York Times, Ben-Gvir expressed outrage over what he said was Biden’s strengthening of Hamas by adopting Hamas’ narrative regarding civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

“Currently, Biden prefers the line of [Rep.] Rashida Tlaib and [Yahya] Sinwar to the line of Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir,” the minister said.

“I would have expected the president of the United States not to take their line, but rather to take ours,” he added.

The Gazan Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, is believed to have exaggerated the number of civilian deaths in the ongoing conflict.

Numbers regarding the casualty count released by the ministry include deaths from misfired Islamic Jihad and Hamas rockets, and do not distinguish between slain terrorists and innocent civilians.

Ben-Gvir also asserted that the U.S.’s refusal to veto a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire – which did not stipulate the return of the hostages or the ousting of Hamas from power – had emboldened the terror group.

The U.S. allowing the resolution to pass is “proof that President Biden is not prioritizing Israel and the free world’s victory over terrorism, but rather his own political considerations,” Ben-Gvir said.

The minister added that Biden was “enormously mistaken” by attempting to rein in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

He said that the American president “constantly sought to impose restrictions on Israel and talks about the rights of the other side, who include, I remind you, many terrorists who want to destroy us.”

In recent weeks, Washington has signaled that an Israeli incursion into Rafah, a southern Gaza city which is a stronghold for Hamas, would crossing be a “red line.”