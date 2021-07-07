Israeli officials gearing up for fourth wave of Covid, ‘1,000 infections a day’

Health Ministry and coronavirus cabinet reportedly at odds over restrictions; ambitious youth vaccination campaign falling short of targeted goals.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF Home Front Command chief Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin warned on Wednesday of a likely fourth wave of Covid outbreaks with “1,000 infections a day by the end of the week.”

He was addressing a Zoom teleconference with other officials who echoed his alert.

Coronavirus czar Professor Nachman Ash said, “We are now preparing for an increase in morbidity. I must emphasize the pandemic is not at all behind us. The event is ongoing.”

The Delta variant, which originated in India, is responsible for a surge of new cases in Israel and around the world. According to Ministry of Health figures, the Delta variant makes up 90 percent of Israel’s new cases.

The ministry also reported 521 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, the second consecutive day that statistic topped 500. The number of serious cases rose to 40. Sixteen of those patients are on ventilators. Overall, Israel is now dealing with 3,274 active cases.

The Delta surge is also responsible for a sharp rise in Israelis being forced to quarantine. More than 30,000 Israelis have had to quarantine in the last two weeks. The overall number of self-isolating Israelis is 44,000.

A Tuesday night meeting of Israel’s coronavirus cabinet ended with no decisions being made.

The dispute could be related to Israeli findings that the Pfizer vaccine is 64% effective against the Delta variant. Israeli researchers announced this week that the vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from contracting the virus, but it appears to significantly reduce the symptoms and morbidity.

Hebrew media reports also said Israel’s four health care providers appear not to be on track to meet the government’s ambitious goal of vaccinating 50% of children ages 12-15 by the end of July. So far, an overall 31 percent of the HMOs’ members in the targeted age groups have received their first vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine requires a three-week gap between the two inoculations.

On Wednesday morning, 700,000 doses of Israel’s soon-to-expire surplus Pfizer vaccine arrived in South Korea. Under the terms of their agreement, South Korea will send Israel a like number of vaccine doses later this year.