Biden COVID diagnosis could affect Netanyahu meeting

By Mike Wagenheim, JNS

Wednesday’s announcement that U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 may force the rescheduling or cancellation of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly set for Monday.

Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on July 24. While neither the White House nor the Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed a Biden-Netanyahu meeting will take place, it has been reported that a sit-down was scheduled for the Oval Office on July 22.

But with Biden’s positive diagnosis on Wednesday, protocols likely won’t allow him to return to the White House by Monday. Biden has traveled to his native Delaware in the interim.

I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes.



I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a Wednesday statement that Biden “will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance for symptomatic individuals,” noting that the president will take a PCR test to confirm his status as he deals with “mild symptoms,” including upper respiratory difficulties.

The CDC’s COVID guidelines for those dealing with mild symptoms state that they should isolate at least five days, with day zero being when symptoms first appear.

Neither the White House nor the Prime Minister’s Office has commented on the potential impact Biden’s illness may have on his ability to meet with Netanyahu, who will be in Washington all week.