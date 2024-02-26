Israeli police investigating death threats sent to Israeli officials

The group said it was founded to exact vengeance on terrorists, but changed its target after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

By JNS

The Israel Police have launched an investigation after several Likud Knesset members found threatening letters in their mailboxes from a group calling itself “The Israeli Revengers Organization.”

Among the MKs who received letters are Tali Gottlieb, Eli Dellal, Eliyahu Revivo and Moshe Saada. Several of their family members also received the letters.

The letters, which hold the recipients responsible for Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, promise “retaliatory actions” against them and add that retiring from public life won’t save them.

The letters did however offer an escape hatch for the MKs, listing six items, five of which were directed to the same goal: the fall of the current government.

“There will be significant harm to them and their families, which will be planned and carried out within a few months if the coalition member continues to serve in his position and support the government,” the letters state.

Gottlieb posted the letter she received to X.

She wrote that if a left-wing politician had received such a note, a guard would have been posted at the door.

In response to the letters, the Israel Police said, “We take very seriously any threat of physical harm to elected officials in general…As far as those who are threatened, regardless of this case or another, the Israel Police conducts a special situation assessment from time to time while evaluating risks to examine the level of threat and determine a required [level of protection necessary] for elected officials and threatened public employees.”

In Gottlieb’s case, the avengers group said it wouldn’t hurt her family, and would place its symbol next to her body. She wrote with sarcasm, “Thank you for your consideration and detailed explanation of the procedures.”

The first reports about the organization came in early February. The group claims to have dozens of members from both the right and left. It says it was established last summer.

The group said it was founded to exact vengeance on terrorists, but changed its target after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. “There are no direct victims among us, nor family members of victims, and we do not claim to represent them,” it said.