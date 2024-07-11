Matisyahu to perform at NYC benefit supporting Israel’s southern communities impacted by Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Matisyahu dedicated his 2004 song Warrior to wounded Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Jewish reggae singer Matisyahu will perform at a benefit in New York City in September that will raise money to help rebuild and strengthen communities in southern Israel impacted by the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

The benefit, hosted by Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU), is called “One Day,” after Matisyahu’s popular song of the same name, and will take place on Sept. 22.

It will be held two weeks prior to the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

Ben-Gurion University (BGU) has a $1 billion global fundraising campaign called Way Forward to help support Israel’s future in the Negev region following the Oct. 7 atrocities, and the “One Day” event in New York will help raise funds for the campaign, which has already garnered more than $380 million.

“During such challenging times for Jews worldwide, it’s essential that we come together to advocate for our people, including by supporting organizations that are leading the way forward for Israel after Oct. 7,” Matisyahu said in a statement.

“That’s precisely why I was inspired to use my voice for A4BGU and BGU, who are working to build the Israeli people’s resilience and are playing a central role in their road to recovery.”

Matisyahu dedicated his 2004 song “Warrior” to wounded Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers he met at an event coordinated by A4BGU in Aspen, Colorado.

In May of this year, he released a song about antisemitism, and its music video was filmed at the site of the Nova music festival massacre on Oct. 7 and features survivors of the Hamas attack.

He has been outspoken in support of Israel following Oct. 7 and talked earlier this month about how his solidarity with the Jewish state has resulted in him being dropped by his manager and having a number of his scheduled concerts cancelled.

“Matisyahu’s song ‘One Day’ expresses a hope for an end to violence and hate, as well as the start of a new era of peace and understanding.

After Oct. 7, the world needs this message more than ever,” said Doug Seserman, CEO of A4BGU.

“We are thrilled to have Matisyahu lend his voice towards A4BGU’s efforts around the rebuilding of Israel’s South, with Ben-Gurion University leading the way forward as the epicenter of the region and the key to its recovery.”

Among all the academic institutions in Israel, BGU had the highest number of students, faculty, and staff who were killed, injured, missing, kidnapped (including recently freed hostage Noa Argamani), displaced from their homes, and called to reserve duty with the IDF as a result of the Oct. 7 attacks, according to A4BGU.

Hundreds of BGU community members are still in active duty.

In the aftermath of the attacks, BGU students and faculty members have volunteered in hospitals throughout Israel, cared for children of IDF soldiers who were called up for reserve duty, and have hosted evacuated families, families of casualties, and army reservists in their homes and university dormitories.