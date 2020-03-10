Israeli police subdue terrorist after stabbing attempt near Damascus gate

The police managed to pry the knife from the terrorist’s hands before he had the chance to harm anyone.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

An Arab terrorist was arrested on Tuesday after he attempted to stab Israeli Border Police officers near the Old City in Jerusalem, the Israeli Police said in a statement.

According to reports, the terrorist approached the Shalem police station near the Damascus Gate and pulled out a knife at the entrance’s checkpoint. The police managed to pry the knife from the terrorist’s hands before he had the chance to harm anyone.

The police did not disclose the name of the terrorist who is believed to live in one of eastern Jerusalem’s Arab neighborhoods.

The Damascus Gate has been closed pending an investigation.

Arab stabbing attacks are not rare occurrences in the Jewish State.

In late February, a Palestinian woman from eastern Jerusalem yelled “Allahu Akbar” and tried unsuccessfully to stab a passerby at the popular Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem. She was restrained by a civilian until the police arrived to arrest her.

Also in February, a 19-year-old terrorist was stopped at one of the entrances to the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron for a routine security inspection, during which he grabbed a knife and struck the inspection officer.

The knife broke against the officer’s protective vest and the terrorist was wrestled to the ground and arrested.