Israeli spies discovered slain Hezbollah leader was juggling four mistresses

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli intelligence has discovered that slain Hezbollah terror commander Fuad Shukr had a relationship with four mistresses he married over the phone, the New York Post reports.

Shukr, a leading figure in Hezbollah, was tracked for years by Israeli Intelligence who discovered he was juggling four mistresses, something he said he felt guilty about.

Shukr reportedly sought a religious solution for his predicament with the four mistresses from Hashem Safieddine a successor to Nasrallah, who was also eventually eliminated.

Safieddine came up with a solution to arrange four wedding ceremonies over the phone with each of the mistresses.

The marriages would not last; Shukr was lured out of his hiding place in Beirut neighborhood of Dahiyeh with a phone call on July 30 and was eliminated.

Shukr was killed along with at least one of his wives, two children and two other women.

Shukr was responsible for the attack on Majdal Shams that killed 12 children and is wanted by the US for the 1983 bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut in an attack that killed 241 US Service personnel.

The US had put a $5 million bounty on the head of Fuad Shukr.

In addition, Shukr was a chief advisor to Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah and was the mastermind of the cross-border offensive that killed 8 IDF soldiers, kidnapped 2 others and started the 2006 Israel Lebanon War.

He was also instrumental in building Hezbollah’s arsenal from 15,000 to some 150,000 missiles, making it the best-armed nonstate actor in the region.

Shukr played a pivotal role in smuggling in Iranian weapons through Syria.

Hours after Fuad Shukr was assassinated in Beirut, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, reportedly by an explosion that was planted where he was staying months earlier and detonated by operatives within IRGC ranks.