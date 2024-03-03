Israeli stabbed in PA town, terrorist arrested

Police and security personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack at the entrance to Mishor Adumim, December 31, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man was stabbed in a Palestinian Authority-controlled town near Hebron on Saturday in an antisemitic terror attack.

The victim, who has not been publicly named, is a 57-year-old resident of Ashkelon who traveled to the town of ad-Dhahiriya, near Hebron.

Accompanied by two Arab Israelis, the man had gone to the town for dental work.

A 19-year-old local identified the man as a Jew and stabbed him multiple times. One of the Arab Israelis accompanying the Jewish man hit the terrorist in the head with a metal rod, ending the attack.

The victim was taken to the Meitar checkpoint, where he received emergency care, then transported to Sonoma Medical Center in Beer Sheva.

“We gave him lifesaving treatment, stopped the bleeding, and took him to the hospital in moderate and stable condition,” said a Magen David Adom paramedic in a media statement.

The victim is currently listed as being in moderate condition and is expected to recover from his wounds.

The assistant was arrested and is in the custody of the Shin Bet security agency.

Police confirmed that the incident is being investigated as a terror attack, emphasizing that it occurred within Area A, PA-controlled territory which Israelis are banned from visiting.

“Entry into these areas is prohibited for citizens of the State of Israel according to law and is a real threat to their lives,” police said in a statement.

Although Area A is technically off-limited to all Israeli citizens, Arab Israelis frequently visit the territory for cheaper medical treatments, auto services, and less expensive goods.

There have been numerous cases in recent years in which Jewish Israelis were murdered when visiting Area A.

In August 2023, an Israeli father and son were killed in a shooting attack at a car garage in Huwara.