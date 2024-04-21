Israeli strike on Iranian consulate was devastating, Iran suspects Syrian collaboration – report

The aftermath of the IDF strike near the Iranian embassy in Syria. (Twitter Screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff

New details are emerging about an airstrike in Syria earlier this month, in which IRGC General Mohammed Reza Zahedi was killed. The attack is widely believed to have been carried out by Israel.

According to a report from Bloomberg News, the strike was carefully timed to not just assassinate Zahedi, but other senior members of the IRGC responsible for coordinating the activity of Iran’s terror proxies in the region.

The IRGC’s top brass in Lebanon and Syria were meeting with Zahedi in a building adjacent to the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1st.

The alleged Israeli strike assassinating the entirety of the terror organization’s most senior regional leadership, seriously crippling IRGC activity in the area.

The timing of the attack has led Iran to suspect that Syrian groups may be feeding intelligence regarding the whereabouts of Iranian assets to Israeli intelligence agencies, according to the Bloomberg report.

Military and intelligence leaders who approved the strike had “badly miscalculated” the potential ramifications, according to an Israeli official who spoke to the New York Times, mistakenly believing that “Iran would not react strongly” to the slayings.

According to the Times, U.S. officials were only notified of the impending strike several minutes before it was carried out.

In response to the airstrike, Iran launched an unprecedented aerial assault on the Jewish State.

Some 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles were fired directly from Iranian soil to Israel, in an historic first.

Iran also activated its proxies in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, to simultaneously fire at Israel.

Although Israeli air defenses, with extensive support from the American, British, French, and Jordanian air forces, were able to down the vast majority of the weapons, several strikes were reported on the Nevatim air base in the southern Negev desert.

Additionally, a 7-year-old Bedouin-Israeli girl was critically wounded when shrapnel from an interception crashed through the roof of her hokme.