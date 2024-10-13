Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities off the table – report

An F-15 taking off from the Hatzerim Air Force base, Dec. 31, 2009. (IDF)

Israel now considering airstrikes on Iranian military positions or attacks on oil and gas production facilities US officials say.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel is unlikely to strike Iran’s nuclear program as part of a retaliatory strike following the October 1st ballistic missile attack by Iran, U.S. officials told NBC News.

While Israel has refused to pledge to the Biden administration that it will not attack Iranian nuclear facilities, U.S. officials cited by the NBC News report Saturday said they believe such a strike has been taken off the table.

Thus far, Israel’s security cabinet has yet to empower Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to finalize a retaliatory plan, though the cabinet is slated to meet Sunday to discuss possible responses to Iran.

U.S. officials cited by NBC News said that in addition to a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, it also appears unlikely Israel will carry out targeted assassinations of Iranian leaders.

Instead, the sources said that Israel will most likely attack either Iranian military targets or the country’s energy infrastructure, which could include attacks on oil or gas extraction facilities, refineries, pipelines, or shipping routes.

Israel has vowed a harsh response to the October 1st attack by Iran, during which close to 200 ballistic missiles were launched towards Israel, the second such attack since April.

The Biden administration has urged Israel to moderate its response and to refrain from striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, in the hopes of avoiding a major escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel which has hitherto been conducted primarily via Iranian proxy groups including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemenite Houthi rebels.

Iranian leaders are reportedly “extremely nervous” regarding Israel’s retaliation, and are engaging in diplomatic back channel communications to encourage Israel to soften its response.

According to a report by the Saudi-based outlet Asharq Al-Awsat, Iran has sent a message to Israel via European intermediaries indicating it is prepared to ignore a limited retaliatory strike, but would respond strongly should Israel cross any “red lines.”