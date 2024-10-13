Iran ‘extremely nervous’ as Israel prepares to retaliate for ballistic missile attack

Sources say Iran’s leadership is on edge over potential Israeli retaliation for October 1st ballistic missile attack, with Tehran reaching out through diplomatic back channels to soften Israeli response.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s leadership has expressed anxiety over Israel’s much-anticipated military response to the massive October 1st ballistic missile attack by the Islamic republic, according to a report by CNN.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, CNN reported that Tehran is “extremely” concerned by Israel’s possible retaliatory response and is reaching out via diplomatic back channels to encourage Israel to carry out a minor strike, rather than a major attack on either Iran’s nuclear program or its oil production facilities.

According to the sources cited in the report, the senior echelon of Iranian leaders is “extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East.”

One source added that Iranian leaders fear that despite efforts by the Biden administration to temper Israel’s response, the White House will be unable to convince Jerusalem to carry out a smaller, symbolic retaliatory strike.

At the same time, CNN reported, citing one American official, that the Biden administration is pressing Iran to limit its own response to a possible Israeli retaliatory strike.

According to a report by the Saudi-based outlet Asharq Al-Awsat, Iran has sent a message to Israel via European intermediaries indicating it is prepared to ignore a limited retaliatory strike, but would respond strongly should Israel cross any “red lines.”

“The Iranian message to Israel, sent mostly indirectly, is that it will ignore a limited Israeli attack, and will not respond to it as it is threatening to do.”

“Iran will not have any choice but to respond to the crossing of red lines, if it is subjected to an attack on its oil facilities or nuclear facilities.”