Israeli woman wounded in terrorist shooting

27-year-old woman shot in drive-by terrorist shooting north of Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli woman was wounded Monday morning in a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria, north of Jerusalem.

The drive-by shooting attack occurred near the entrance of the Israeli town of Ateret when terrorists in a passing car fired at least 10 rounds at an Israeli civilian vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

A 27-year-old woman was moderately wounded, while her husband and young child were unharmed in the attack.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victim, before evacuating her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“Next to the entrance to Ateret we linked up with the vehicle where there was a man, a woman, and a baby roughly a month and a half old,” said MDA paramedic Ari Rosenstein.

“They told us that at the El-Rawabi Junction they were shot at, and the woman was wounded in the shooting. We provided medical treatment and evacuated her in a MDA mobile intensive care unit to the hospital while she was in stable condition.”

“The man and the baby who were together with her in the vehicle were not harmed and did not need medical attention.”

Shira Livman, CEO of the Yesha Council, witnessed the attack as she drove with her husband to Jerusalem.

“We were on our way to Jerusalem after paying a condolence call to the family of Col. Yitzhak Ben Bashet, who died on December 14th.”

“After we passed the community of Ateret we heard gunshots from the side of the road. Terrorists targeted a young family driving in front of us. The mother was moderately wounded in the attack, but thank God, the husband and one-and-a-half-month-old baby were unharmed.

“The State of Israel, and the nations of the world must understand that in Judea and Samaria, the enemy is still trying to raise its head and attack.”

“We are alert and see the IDF operating non-stop in all areas of Judea and Samaria, and we ask the army to continue to act with a strong hand and with all the means at their disposal. And to our neighbors, I say especially this morning, we will not give in to terrorism. We will continue to live here and prosper in all areas in the land of our ancestors.”

The IDF has launched a manhunt for the terrorists involved in the attack, with multiple roadblocks set up in the area.

Monday’s shooting is the second in Samaria in as many days.

On Sunday, an Arab terrorist stabbed 49-year-old IDF reservist Meni Kleicheim, a resident of Ateret, at a gas station near the Green Line.

Kleicheim was moderately wounded in the attack.

Authorities have identified the terrorist as 21-year-old Ramy Balout, a resident of the Palestinian town of Rantis and a member of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Balout was wounded in the attack, but managed to flee the scene. He was later apprehended after IDF forces surrounded his home in Rantis.