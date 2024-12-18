‘Israelis are gravely mistaken’ to think war against them is over – Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader tweets in Hebrew that regional ‘uprising’ against Israel is far from over, even after ouster of Assad in Syria.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran vowed Tuesday to continue its de facto war against Israel, despite major setbacks in the region, including the ouster of deposed President Bashar Assad, its longtime ally in Syria.

In a Hebrew tweet Tuesday night, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote, “The enemies are imagining that after the recent developments in Syria, the uprising is already over. They are gravely mistaken.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Khamenei’s primary X/Twitter account posted an English message calling for the destruction of the State of Israel at the hands of Palestinian and Lebanese terrorists.

“God willing the Palestinian and Hezbollah fighters will see the day when the malevolent Zionist enemy is trampled under their feet,” he continued.

“We stand with the Palestinian fighters and the Hezbollah mujahideen who fight on the path of God. We support them and will help them in any way we can.

“Zionist regime imagines it’s preparing itself by way of Syria to be able to surround Hezbollah forces. However, the one that will be uprooted is Israel.”

Khamenei also took aim at the United States in one of his tweets Tuesday.

“Considering what’s happened in Syria, the crimes being committed by the Zionist regime and the US, they thought the Resistance is over. They are gravely mistaken.”

The collapse of the Assad regime earlier this month reportedly left Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on edge, with senior officials blaming each other for the removal of a key Iranian ally.

The rebel victory also marked a major setback for Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy force, which earlier this year suffered blows to its leadership with a string of bombing attacks killing dozens and injuring thousands of officers, followed by airstrikes that assassinated Hezbollah’s secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah and other top officials.