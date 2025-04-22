Israel’s condolence posts after pope’s death deleted

Israeli officials confirmed that the reason for the silence from the prime minister and Foreign Ministry after the latter’s posts were deleted was the pope’s many statements criticizing Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Shortly after the death of Pope Francis earlier this week, messages of condolences sent by Israel’s Foreign Ministry were deleted, most likely due to fear of backlash from those who were mindful of the pope’s remarks about the Gaza war and his harsh criticism of Israel.

The Foreign Ministry posted messages on Instagram, Facebook and X saying, “Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing” before they were deleted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not send a message of condolence, although President Isaac Herzog released a statement saying that “his memory will inspire acts of kindness and hope for humanity.”

Israeli officials confirmed that the reason for the silence from the prime minister and Foreign Ministry after the latter’s posts were deleted was the pope’s many statements criticizing Israel.

Last Christmas, in a display by the Vatican, a baby Jesus in a nativity scene was draped with the keffiyeh, showing solidarity with the Palestinians before the garment was removed.

Pope Francis remarked that Israel’s operations in Gaza “is not a war. It’s cruelty,” and he accused the Jewish state of “bombing children and mowing them down with machine guns.” He also claimed that “what is happening in Gaza has characteristics of genocide.”

Some Israeli officials are opposed to the decision to stay silent following the death of Pope Francis. They argue that because the pontiff was not a political leader, despite his politicized remarks, but, rather, a spiritual leader to two billion people, Jerusalem should pay respects.

“I think the decision is a mistake. We shouldn’t keep score like this after someone’s death,” Raphael Schultz, former Israeli ambassador to the Vatican, told The Jerusalem Post.

Although Pope Francis’ funeral will be held on Saturday, which is the Jewish Sabbath, Schultz maintains that Israel should be represented.

“This will be a funeral attended by world leaders. If we are absent, it will be conspicuous and reflect poorly on us. It could reinforce a sense of isolation, already heightened by the ongoing war, and unnecessarily add fuel to that fire. That would be unfortunate,” he opined.