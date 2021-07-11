Israel approves freezing of ‘terrorism funds’ to PA, deducts nearly 600 million shekels

Pursuant to court approval, payments transferred monthly to the Palestinian Authority that directly support terrorism will be frozen.

By World Israel News Staff

The Security Cabinet on Sunday approved a report, submitted by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on the freezing of funds transferred by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists and their families, the Israeli government announced in a press release.

According to the report, which was prepared by the Defense Ministry Economic Counter-Terrorism Staff, the Palestinian Authority transferred 597 million shekels ($183 million) in indirect support of terrorism in 2020.

Pursuant to the approval of the report, these funds, transferred monthly to the Palestinian Authority, will be frozen.

In 2018, the Knesset approved a law stipulating that the monthly deduction of funds to the PA would be according to the amount of money that it transfers to terrorist operatives and their families. The vote passed with a majority of 87 supporters against only 15 opponents.

Palestinian leaders condemned the law, vowing to continue paying stipends to terrorists and their families.

A year ago, the opposition slammed the government of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following reports that Israel had failed to stop the transfer of hundreds of millions in tax money to the Palestinian Authority that it uses to pay convicted terrorists and their families according to its pay-for-slay policy.