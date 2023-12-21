Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visit Kfar Aza on Israel solidarity trip

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visit Kfar Aza on a solidarity trip to Israel in December 2023. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

The couple was accompanied by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and British journalist and Israel advocate Douglas Murray.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Ivanka Trump, daughter and former advisor to President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner visited Kfar Aza on Wednesday as part of a solidarity trip to Israel.

Kfar Aza was hit hard by Hamas terrorists on October 7th with a large number of its residents killed or taken hostage.

The political couple are among many US celebrities, such as Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Rapaport, and Debra Messing who have made solidarity trips to Israel and have visited the devastated kibbutzim.







As Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner walked through bombed and burned homes, they spoke with Kfar Aza residents, Maor Morvia, Shahar Shnurman, and Hen Kotler who shared their accounts of the Hamas massacre and spoke about friends and neighbors who were murdered or kidnapped.

Shahar displayed his arm with the date “07/10/23” tattooed on it, and he said that he and his wife Ayelet Cohen have returned to the kibbutz and are currently its only inhabitants.

Hen presented Ivanka with a dog tag etched with the words: “Kfar Aza is home.”

“We must beat Hamas so our children can return here and play in the grass,” said Maor. “This can not happen again.”

At the end of the visit, Jared Kushner addressed the soldiers who accompanied them, “Thank you all for sharing the stories with us. I just have to say it’s very humbling for me to be with you, with the heroic thing you did.”

Kushner added, “You never know when your training for life puts you, and when the moment comes, sometimes we do things even more than we know we’re capable of doing. But what you did made a massive difference. Thank you for what you did.”

During brighter times, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visited Israel in 2021 during the inaugural meeting of the Abraham Accords Caucus.

Kushner was instrumental in bringing about the Accords, a series of historic peace treaties between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.