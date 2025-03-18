Jerusalem journalist arrested for incitement on social media

Jerusalem-based journalist reportedly “praised and glorified” terror groups, including Hamas, on her social media accounts.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab journalist from journalism was arrested on Sunday, after she repeatedly posted videos and photos on social media that praised the Hamas terror group and its slain leader, Yahya Sinwar.

Latifeh Abdellatif’s work has been published by ABC News, Al Jazeera, the BBC, and other major media outlets, according to an online biography.

Abdellatif was detained at her home in the Old City, after she posted content supporting terror multiple times between October and December 2024, according to a police statement.

Among the clips posted by Abdellatif was a video of Sinwar, in which he said he dreamed to die as a martyr.

“In these and other posts, it is evident that the suspect praises and glorifies the actions of terrorist organizations,” Jerusalem police said in a media statement.

After spending the night in a police station, a judge released Abdellatif – who was said to have smiled and made heart-shaped gestures with her hands – to house arrest under “restrictive conditions.”

“It is important to emphasize that the connection between incitement and violence, disturbances and terrorism is direct and clear. Therefore, the issue is a key focus for us,” Jerusalem District Police superintendent Assaf Harel told Hebrew-language outlet Israel Hayom.

The Israeli police are “constantly conducting monitoring and prevention activities, including online, against those who incite terrorism and call for harm against civilians,” Harel added.

Last week, an announcer for the Israeli-Arab soccer team Bnei Sakhnin was fired from his role after giving an interview to a Hamas-affiliated news channel.

In the interview, Said Hassanin praised Hamas for what he claimed was its “humanitarian” treatment of the hostages kidnapped on October 7th.

Additionally, Hassanin said that Arab-Israelis who join the Israeli army are traitors.

His remarks triggered widespread outrage throughout Israel’s soccer community, and he is currently the subject of a police investigation for incitement.