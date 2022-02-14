Jerusalem mayor promises more security for violent neighborhood

Earlier in the day, Lion said that the only people responsible for the escalating violence were the Arab rioters.

By TPS

In response to the escalation in the level of violence committed by Arab rioters in the last few days, Moshe Lion, the mayor of Jerusalem, has pledged to increase the presence of security forces in the Shimon HaTsadik neighborhood, known as Sheikh Jarrah in Arabic.

Since Friday a home owned by Jews in the area was firebombed with a Molotov Cocktail, some people were rammed by a car driven by an Arab (he was later arrested) and fireworks were launched at the Jewish homes there.

“I instructed the security department of the city to immediately establish an innovative security system that will ensure the peace of the residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and ensure that the rioters are brought to justice,” Lion said.

The mayor added that he agreed with the district police commander on the need to significantly increase police presence in the neighborhood.

“This is how it will be,” he declared. “We must not forget tomorrow. Jerusalem is a city of coexistence, so it was and so it will be. I call for calm. Give us the quiet needed to get the neighborhood back to normal.”

“Now the task is to ensure the peace of the residents and calm the winds,” said Moshe Lion. “I am in continuous dialogue with the police and the residents and work to do so by all means.”