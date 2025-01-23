Jewish group compiles list of ‘pro-Hamas’ foreign students and faculty for Trump to deport

This initiative aligns with President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to revoke the student visas of individuals engaging in antisemitic activities.

By Jewish Breaking News

The World Betar Movement, a Zionist organization, has initiated a campaign to identify foreign students in the United States who have participated in anti-Israel activities on college campuses.

The group is preparing a list of names to provide to the incoming Trump administration, aiming to facilitate the deportation of these individuals.

Ross Glick, director of the U.S. chapter of Betar, stated, “We have started lists of Jew-hating foreign nationals on visas who support Hamas.”

The organization is utilizing facial recognition software and advanced database technology to compile the list, which currently includes approximately 30 students from countries such as Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

These students are enrolled in prestigious institutions, including Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Michigan, Syracuse University, UCLA, The New School for Social Research, Carnegie Mellon University, and George Washington University.

In October 2023, Trump stated, “Come 2025, we will find you and we will deport you.”

Betar is reportedly in contact with Trump administration officials to pursue legal action against these students and prevent what they view as the exploitation of the American academic system for anti-Israel purposes.

Yigal Brand, CEO of the World Betar leadership, emphasized their commitment to combating antisemitism on campuses, stating, “We will not allow campuses to become a platform for spreading hatred and antisemitism.”