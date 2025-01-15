Jewish groups condemn ’60 Minutes’ segment criticizing US support for Israel during Gaza war

AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement on X that the ’60 Minutes’ segment on Sunday night ‘relies on the same biased accusations and information that attempt to demonize and delegitimize Israel.’

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The investigative news television program “60 Minutes” has been widely criticized for airing a “one-sided” and “biased” segment on Sunday night that featured former US State Department officials who condemned American support for Israel’s defensive war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The CBS News show aired a segment titled “Dissent Within the State Department Over US Role in Israel-Hamas War.”

It highlighted interviews with three former US State Department officials who resigned from their positions in protest of US support for Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, which target Hamas terrorists who orchestrated the deadly terrorist attack in southern Israel that took place on Oct. 7, 2023.

One of the former State Department officials told “60 Minutes”: “There is a linkage between every single bomb that is dropped in Gaza and the US because every single bomb is dropped from an American-made plane.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) called the “60 Minutes” segment “biased and misguided” in a statement released on Monday.

The organization detailed a slew of issues with the segment, including its mention of unverified civilian casualty figures and the fact that it barely mentioned the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Oct. 7 that started the ongoing war in Gaza.

The segment even described Hamas fighters as “militants” rather than terrorists.

60 Minutes interviewed every extremist who was too radical for the Biden Admin and had to resign. The show is a parade of Palestinian sycophants. This guy wanted Jews to be content with mere sympathies over October 7 victims and not to fight back. Fck no.pic.twitter.com/MeqN7HTUhN — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) January 13, 2025

AJC also denounced the CBS show for promoting the “outlandish notion” that, after Hamas’s atrocities in southern Israel, the Jewish state should have made efforts to make peace with the Palestinian terrorist group rather than engage in self-defense to rescue the hostages taken to Gaza and target the Hamas terrorists who threatened to perpetrate similar deadly massacres in the future.

“This segment, the latest example of major news outlets recklessly reporting on Israel’s defensive war against Hamas, was shockingly one-sided, lacked factual accuracy, and relied heavily on misguided information,” AJC added.

“In this segment, ‘60 Minutes’ plays directly into the hands of the enemies of the West who aim to show that support for Israel is not in the United States’ best interest. Nothing could be further from the truth,” AJC noted.

“Israel’s actions against Iranian-backed terror groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, as well as its recent direct responses to Iranian attacks, help deter attacks on the US. Each of these terror organizations has American blood on its hands. We share common enemies — the enemies of democracy and freedom.”

AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a separate statement on X that the “60 Minutes” segment on Sunday night “relies on the same biased accusations and information that attempt to demonize and delegitimize Israel.”

“The one-sided segment plays into the hands of enemies of democracy and freedom who aim to divide the US and Israel,” he added. “It is shocking to see this kind of irresponsible journalism from a long-running, respected news program like ’60 Minutes.’”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), said in a post on X he is “outraged” that “60 Minutes” would “air such a biased and one-sided piece, villainizing Israel and berating US support for its ally.”

“Where are the counter perspectives to those interviewed? Where is the mention of the nearly 100 hostages — including Americans — STILL in captivity!? What kind of journalism is that?” he wrote.

“According to last night’s piece, Israel should have responded to the mass slaughter, mutilation, rape, and kidnapping of its citizens by asking the perpetrators of these vicious crimes for peace. Newsflash: Rewarding terrorism won’t bring peace. And this sort of biased coverage only serves to fuel hate. It’s like a blood libel in a moment of expanding, intensifying antisemitism.”

“Responsible coverage of the war should not only honor the lives lost, but also accurately describe those responsible for this conflict for what they are — antisemitic terrorists,” he concluded.

Honest Reporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog that focuses on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, released a detailed report on Monday of all the “skewed” and “imbalanced” reporting included in the “60 Minutes” segment.

It revealed that the investigative news program amplified anti-Israel voices in the segment on Sunday night while failing to mention that two of its interviewees have “a history of anti-Israel activism and associations with anti-Israel organizations,” including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN).

Honest Reporting claimed “60 Minutes” tried to disguise these two former State Department officials — Josh Paul, a former director in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs; and Hala Rharrit, a former American diplomat who specialized in the Middle East — as “impartial observers,” when in reality they are anti-Israel activists.

US Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) wrote on X that “60 Minutes” aired “a disgraceful hit job against Israel,” and “forgot that Hamas started the war, Hamas still holds American hostages, and any damage in Gaza is the sole fault of Hamas.”

Others who have condemned the “60 Minutes” segment include Jewish actor Michael Rapaport, who described the segment as a “smear campaign” against Israel and the show as a “propaganda machine.”

Dozens on social media have called the segment “despicable,” labeled it as “a hit piece vilifying Israel,” and accused “60 Minutes” of defending Hamas.