‘Jews are whiter than Palestinians’ – Republican support for Israel is racist, says top Democratic strategist

Long-time Democratic political strategist James Carville says Republicans support Jewish state out of ‘misogyny and racism,’ because ‘Jews are whiter than Palestinians.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A long-time Democratic political strategist and commentator came under fire this week, after he claimed that Republican support for the State of Israel is based largely on “misogyny and racism,” arguing that American conservatives tend to identify as pro-Israel because “Jews are whiter than Palestinians.”

Speaking in the Politics War Room podcast, which he cohosts with Al Hunt, James Carville, who served as a top political strategist for President Bill Clinton and advised the presidential campaigns of John Kerry and Hillary Clinton, said last Thursday that bigotry was the driver of Republican support for Israel, adding that Jews are “whiter” than Palestinians.

“It’s really about the misogyny and the racism that drives the thing and we have got to recognize that,” Carville said.

“It is not about policy prescription. And the reason that I suspect that most of these people describe themselves as pro-Israel is because the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians, which I think drives a lot of what they are.”

On Monday, the New York-based group Americans For A Safe Israel criticized Carville’s comments and disputed his claim that Israeli Jews are “whiter than Palestinians.”

The majority of Israelis are not white,” said Moshe Phillips, National Chairman of Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI).

“They’re of Jewish Middle Eastern or Jewish African heritage, meaning that they are just as much ‘people of color’ as Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.”

“It’s disturbing that a political strategist who is so ignorant about Israeli demography would nonetheless offer policy analysis about the subject. We urge James Carville to publicly acknowledge his egregious error.”

During Thursday’s podcast, Carville also accused former President Donald Trump of being a “radically anti-Palestinian,” and chided progressive critics of the Biden administration for threatening to withhold support from the Democratic ticket in November over American aid to Israel.

“Well that’s just some dumba** political sh*t all right, the 79-year-old consultant said.